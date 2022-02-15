Though the storms have let up in most areas of Israel, forecasters are warning that the rain will be back.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. In southern Israel, the weather will be clear.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.

Thursday will see temperatures rise slightly, nearing seasonal average. The skies will be partly cloudy or cloudy.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and beginning during the afternoon hours, there will be rainfall and thunderstorms in most areas of Israel. There is a chance of flooding in the country's southern and eastern streams.

Saturday will see intermittent rainfall and there may be thunderstorms in most areas of Israel. The southern and eastern streams may flood. Snow may fall on Mount Hermon. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.