Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was received at the palace of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, by an honor guard at an official reception, including the playing of the Israeli and Bahraini national anthems, to a background of Israeli and Bahraini flags.

The prime minister and crown prince are now meet first in private, then a working meeting is to begin with the participation of their respective entourages, and later a lunch will be held.