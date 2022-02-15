Due to the emergency situation in Ukraine, Israel's Exceptions Committee has decided to exempt those flying from Ukraine into Israel on emergency flights from the requirement to test for COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to Israel.

The committee is comprised of representatives from Israel's Foreign and Health ministries, as well as the Interior Ministry's Population Authority.

The exemption will be granted to anyone flying on evacuation flights out of Ukraine, who it has been decided should be brought to Israel. These travelers will be required to fill out a health declaration.

Upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport, the arrivals will undergo a PCR test.

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) called on Israelis who are still in Ukraine to "come home, warning that "if the situation deteriorates, it will happen quickly and dramatically."

"Don’t take an unnecessary risk. Come home," he said. He added, "We will make sure that every Jew and every Israeli wishing to return home will get the help they require."