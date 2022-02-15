Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Tuesday will present a new economic plan for the haredi community, which will eliminate discounts on property tax, afternoon programs, and daycares for parents who do not work.

Under the new plan, the number of hours a parent can be studying instead of working and still receive discounts will be cut from 40 hours a week to 20 hours a week, and there will be financial incentives for haredi educational institutions which integrate the core curriculum.

MK Michael Malkieli, of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, told 103 FM Radio, "If I would discover Liberman's economic policy - fine. But he chose specifically to hit the haredi sector."

"The cruel and disconnected man who told people to find a new occupation, the man who spits in people's faces, who did not keep a single promise, that same man when there is real economic criticism of him he tries to redirect the fire and headlines against the haredi community."

"We need to form an investigative committee to discover what his motives are. A person who goes to people and tells them to switch jobs, that's not a person who cares about this country.

"This group is cruel and disconnected and they don't care about us, the people who need the State."