MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) filed a formal complaint Tuesday morning against police officers who violently evicted him from his temporary parliamentary office in eastern Jerusalem earlier this week.

Ben-Gvir filed the complaint with the Police Internal Investigations Department, accusing the officers of assault, and of entering private property to dismantle his temporary parliamentary office.



On Sunday night, Ben-Gvir fainted as he and his supporters were violently evicted by police from his office in the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood, after violent clashes erupted following a visit by lawmakers from the Joint Arab List, who confronted Ben-Gvir and his supporters.

In his complaint Tuesday, Ben-Gvir noted that the eviction was carried out while representatives acting on his behalf were in negotiations with Jerusalem district police chief Doron Turgeman. Turgeman had sought Ben-Gvir’s departure from the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood, while the rightist MK had demanded police establish a security post outside of a Jewish home in the area which was firebombed on Friday.

“The police crossed a red line and attacked me physically. There is no place in the police department for violent officers, this is criminal behavior, and they must be brought to justice.”

“I expect the Police Internal Investigations Department to do its work and bring these violent officers to justice, and to ensure that the police department learns its lesson.”

Also known as Sheikh Jarrah, Shimon Hatzaddik has been the scene of repeated Arab riots, terror attacks, and regular incidents of vandalism and harassment against the neighborhood’s Jewish population.

A Jewish family’s home was firebombed by local Arabs Friday evening, with Arab rioters clashing with police a day later and an Arab driver ramming a man in his 20s Saturday night.

Last week, yeshiva students were pelted with stones and sprayed with tear gas.

Following Friday night’s firebombing, Ben-Gvir temporarily relocated his parliamentary offices to the area, demanding that police set up a security post in the area.