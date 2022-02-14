Several Russian military units have left their assembly areas near the Ukrainian border and are moving to attack positions, according to a report by CBS Monday.

A senior US official told CBS of the movements, which include long-range missiles and artillery.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the US embassy in Ukraine will be relocated from the capital of Kyiv of the city of Lviv, which is in the western part of the nation and far from the border with Russia.

"The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine," Blinken added. "We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis."

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, an order has been issued to destroy computer equipment at the Kyiv embassy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalensky on Monday stated that the Ukrainian government expects the Russian attack to come on Wednesday.

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of attack. We will make it a union day," he said. "The decree has already been signed. This [Wednesday] afternoon, we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons, and show the world our unity.”