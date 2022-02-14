Israeli magician Uri Geller has warned NASA that an alien invasion of Earth will take place in the near future.

According to the Daily Star, the mentalist famous for bending spoons believes that scientists studying interstellar radio waves stumbled upon an alien armada heading straight toward us. He points to the recent discovery of an immense ball of energy only 4,000 light years away.

Geller, 75, believes the energy source is evidence of the communications of alien beings far superior to humans.

He also believes that the advanced civilization is planning an invasion.

"A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour and it’s unlike anything astronomers have seen before,” Geller wrote on Instagram.

"No doubt in my mind that this is connected to alien intelligence way way superior than ours.”

"Start deciphering their messages! They are preparing us for a mass landing soon!” said Geller, tagging NASA.

According to reports, scientists have never encountered anything similar to the giant ball of energy. They theorize that it may be multiple collapsed stars creating a vast and powerful magnetic field – a phenomenon called a magnetar.

Natasha Hurley-Walker, an astrophysicist Curtin University in Australia, described the object as “kind of spooky for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

"And it’s really quite close to us — about 4,000 light years away. It’s in our galactic backyard.’’

Hurley-Walker was off the opinion that the object is an “ultra-long period magnetar” – a celestial body that has only been theorized to exist.

"Somehow it’s converting magnetic energy to radio waves much more effectively than anything we’ve seen before,” she said.