The Israel Police, Israel Dog Unit, and multiple other volunteer search and rescue organizations were called to the Hadera forest at approximately 11:50 p.m. yesterday due to reports of a teenage boy in distress in the area. A witness claimed to have seen the boy running as if pursued. The boy was described as carrying a rope with him, giving rise to fears of self-harm.

Search efforts continued through the night and included the use of ATVs, UAVs, a police helicopter, and the Israel Dog Unit's eponymous working dogs. Despite all efforts, the boy in question was not located.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented that "We hope that the person we are looking for did not actually intend to do himself any harm, but where there is the possibility of mortal danger, we will continue working until we resolve that danger. It is better that we have searched for him without needing to than to have needed to search and not done so."