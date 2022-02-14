Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Israelis who are still in Ukraine to "come home" at the weekly Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday.

“Don’t take an unnecessary risk. Come home," he said.

Lapid said that Israel would do everything in its power to bring back everyone who wanted to return to Israel from Ukraine.

“We will make sure that every Jew and every Israeli wishing to return home will get the help they require," he said, warning that "if the situation deteriorates, it will happen quickly and dramatically.”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday warned that the United States believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but is still holding out hope diplomacy can prevail.

In an interview with CNN, Sullivan said that Russian forces are positioned so that an invasion could take place before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which end on February 20.

"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin, a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now -- that includes this coming week, before the end of the Olympics," he said.

On Saturday night, Lapid and Prime Minister Bennett called on all Israelis in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

Israel has returned the families of its diplomatic staff in Ukraine to Israel, but unlike most countries has not evacuated its diplomats from the country.

"There are between 10,000 and 15,000 Jews in Ukraine, most of them in Kyiv. About half of them are registered on the embassy link and each one receives a personal message to make sure they have been in contact with them. The rest are attempting to get in touch. The country also has one of the largest Jewish communities in the world. We are in close contact with them and the embassy is working with them," Lapid said yesterday.