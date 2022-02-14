A total of 31,187 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday afternoon. That’s up from 18,042 new cases reported Saturday, but marks a decline from the rolling weekly average of 34,365 daily new cases.

Nearly a quarter (24.87%) of tests conducted Sunday came back positive, down from 26.14% a day earlier, but up from 22.77% on Friday.

There are now 251,326 known active cases of the virus in Israel, with 1,048 COVID patients in serious condition, down from 1,050 on Sunday. Of the 1,048 seriously ill patients, 470 are vaccinated with at least one booster shot, 444 are fully vaccinated without the booster shot, and 105 are unvaccinated, with the remaining patients of unknown vaccination status.

The number of COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in 2020 rose to 9,581, including nine deaths on Monday, 23 Sunday, and 32 Friday. A total of 284 COVID-related fatalities were reported over the past seven days.