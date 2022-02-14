Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is slated to depart for Bahrain later on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

Bennett is scheduled to arrive in Bahrain Monday evening, and is slated to meet both the Crown Prince and the King of Bahrain during his two-day visit.

Following Bennett’s arrival Monday evening, the prime minister will meet Tuesday morning with leaders of the local Jewish community.

Afterwards, Bennett is slated to meet with senior senor Bahraini government ministers.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will be received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa at his private palace, followed by a closed-door meeting and family lunch.

After lunch with the Crown Prince, Bennett will meet with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the royal palace, before giving a speech to honor students.

King Al Khalifa and Bennett met previously at the United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow Scotland last year.

Bennett is then slated to depart from Bahrain Tuesday night, returning to Israel after midnight.

Bahrain and Israel agreed to normalize relations as part of the Abraham Accords in September, 2020.

In March 2021, Bahrain appointed its first ambassador to the Jewish state.