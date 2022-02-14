Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem Monday morning.

During the meeting, the two discussed the Iranian threat facing Israel and the US, and ways to deal with it, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Monday afternoon.

They also discussed the security challenges in the Middle East and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Bennett told Senator Graham that he has always been a true friend of Israel in both good times and in more challenging moments.