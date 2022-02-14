הריסת קומת המגורים של אחד מרוצחי יהודה דימנטמן הי"ד דובר צה"ל

On Sunday night, IDF and Border Police forces demolished the floor of the building in which the terrorist responsible for killing Yehuda Dimentman lived, in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, “IDF and Border Police forces entered the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya in order to demolish the floor of the building in which terrorist Mahmoud Jaradat, one of the terrorists in the squad which murdered Yehuda Dimentman, resided.

“Violent riots developed in several places in the vicinity, with the participation of hundreds of rioters who threw rocks and firebombs. IDF fighters used riot dispersal means and also fired at gunmen who were identified in the area.”

One soldier sustained moderate injuries during the operation.

Palestinian Arabs claimed that one person was killed and another seriously injured during the exchange of fire.

Last week, the Military Prosecutor filed an indictment against one minor terrorist suspected of involvement in Dimentman’s murder. In addition, Prosecutor's statements were filed against two other terrorists involved in the attack.

A separate indictment was filed against the mother of one of the terrorists, charging her with not preventing the attack and for inciting her son to carry it out.

Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of one, was murdered while on his way home from learning in the Homesh yeshiva. Two others were wounded in the attack.