New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday denounced antisemitic violence, after the latest such incident in Brooklyn on Friday night.

In the incident, a Jewish teen was attacked in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. According to the Anti-Defamation League, a man jumped out of a van and punched the teen in the face. A second man filmed the attack from inside the van.

Footage of the attack was posted on Twitter by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol.

“NYPD Hate Crimes is investigating this attack, and make no mistake an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker. We will catch the perpetrators of this assault,” Adams tweeted on Sunday, urging the public to contact the NYPD with any information.

Friday’s incident is the latest in a string of antisemitic assaults in Brooklyn and marks the second consecutive Shabbat in which Jews are attacked.

Last week, two assaults on Jews took place in Williamsburg on a Friday night.

In one incident, captured on surveillance footage, an assailant walked up behind a 24-year-old Jewish man on Marcy Avenue and Stockton Street at 10:25 p.m. and punched him in the face, knocking off his shtreimel.

Another similar incident occurred nearby a few minutes earlier, though surveillance footage is not yet available. At 10:15 p.m., at Marcy Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, an assailant hit a 44-year-old Jewish man on the ear.

Last week, the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested a man accused of punching a Hasidic man in the nose early on Saturday, January 22 in Crown Heights.

The arrest followed the apprehension of a suspect in another high-profile antisemitic incident in Brooklyn in January.

On January 14, a woman approached three Jewish children in Marine Park neighborhood, spat on one child and told them: “Hitler should have killed you all.”

The following week, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested Christina Darling, 21. She faces charges of menacing and aggravated harassment — both hate crimes — as well as acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Days later, a man waving a machete in Borough Park, New York was arrested for making threats against the Brooklyn Jewish community.