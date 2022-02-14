Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday commented on the clashes in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

"The Jewish terrorism in Sheikh Jarrah and throughout the West Bank reflects the government's political decision in violation of international law and US administration policy, which opposes the displacement of Palestinian residents and all unilateral measures taken by Israel," Abu Rudeineh claimed.

He added that "the events tonight in Sheikh Jarrah and the escalation in settler violence have reached an unprecedented level, and this violence in the West Bank under the auspices of the Israeli army requires urgent international intervention to provide protection for the Palestinian people."

Abu Rudeineh also called on the international community to impose sanctions on Israel in order to force it to comply with international law regarding "policies to evict Palestinian residents from their places of residence and demolish houses."

"The policy of apartheid and displacement have led Israel to complete isolation in the international arena, and at the same time the popular resistance for peace will remain the most important and effective weapon to restore Palestinian rights," he stated.