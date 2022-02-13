Comedian Bill Maher, host of HBO’s ‘Real Time’, excoriated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, comparing Trudeau’s attacks on the unvaccinated and truckers in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ to rhetoric used by Adolf Hitler.

"Justin Trudeau, I thought he was kind of a cool guy,” Maher said, “but then I started to read - this was a couple of weeks ago, this was September, he was talking about people who are not vaccinated.”

“He said 'they don't believe in science, they are often misogynistic, often racist.' No, they're not!"

'They don't believe in science, they're often misogynistic, often racist. They take up space. And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of a leader of a country: do we tolerate these people?' It's like, ‘tolerate these people’? Now you do sound like Hitler.”

“And recently he talked about them holding 'unacceptable' views.”

The left-wing comedian and pundit also slammed ‘elitist’ attacks on truckers, and rhetoric espousing unity during the COVID pandemic.

“Why truckers? And I thought during the pandemic, I talked about this many times, we would see these ads 'we're all in this together' and I would think, no, we're not. No, we're not.”

“There are some people who stay home and there are some people who bring them food. If you're just ordering Amazon and you don't ever have to go out and your job you can do remotely -- but who is bringing the Amazon things? The trucker.”