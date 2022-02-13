When people are considering the topic of finding a good university, they usually target only a few locations in the USA and Northern Europe. But the world is larger than that, and there are many other places where the price/education value ratio is much better.

Places where Academia is taken seriously, and you can’t just get by withbuying essays online at Mercurynews.com.

Today, we will take a look at Israel, and how you can spend your formative college years in one of its Universities.

Quick generalities

The subject of this article is education, so we will steer clear of any controversial topics. Still, you will need to know a few generalities regarding the nation before deciding to move there for four years.

Israel is a relatively small country, with only 11,145 kilometers as its surface area. There are Western cities that are more populous and larger than that. By all means, it is not a bad thing, and a nation’s worth isn’t decided by its size. It’s just an interesting fact to note.

Functionally, the capital is Tel Aviv, while the cultural center is located in Jerusalem. The most spoken languages are Arabic and Hebrew, which can be a bit complicated to western or East Asian students.

These languages are harder to pick up, due to being from another language family entirely. But you will not have any problems getting around and talking to people.

In many ways, Israel is perceived as a Western outpost in the Middle East. It is highly westernized with a large number of English speakers. You will still hear the same songs on the radio, follow the same shows, and speak the same language. Overall, the degree of culture shock in the city is very small.

There are currently 11,000 international students in Israel, so your experience will not be unique or isolated. Other quick-fire facts include: the population is 9 million, the Academic year is standard ( Sept-June), the time zone is GMT+3, and the currency is represented by the New Israel Shekel.

Finally, Israeli graduates are well represented even among those who compose essay writing service reviews. Many talented writers hail from the Middle East.

Education opportunities

Israel offers many educational opportunities for English language speakers. You can pursue anything from a high school to a bachelor, doctorate, or master’s level degree. In regards to time, you can find shorter courses or 4-year programs.

Despite being such a small nation, Israel is well-represented in all fields of technology, art, history, and so on. You won’t find an intellectual domain where an Israeli isn’t present, so their education system must be doing something right.

In terms of price, even if you account for travel expenses and living costs, it is still cheaper than most Ivy League US colleges. The quality of said education is comparable, so you are mostly paying for the brand, not the product itself.

Overall, Israel has 61 institutions of higher education. Most of them are funded by the nation itself, while 11 are private colleges. The private option is more flexible and adaptable and it makes an effort to maintain competitive tuition fees for foreign students.

The cheapest options can cost around 4-5k dollars per year, while the very top-end will be 30k.

In total, the nation’s Council of Higher Education supervises 21 institutions that train teachers, 9 universities, and 31 colleges.

Culture shock for new students?

It is a general human tendency to seek comfort. We actively have to make a conscious effort to push ourselves out of our comfort zones. A very strong instinct urges us to stay close to home, and stick to what is familiar.

This aversion to discomfort also keeps us away from taking chances and going on an adventure.

Is it easier to study in your own country, in your language, just a few miles from where you grew up? Of course, it is. But will you be losing out on many opportunities? That is also true.

In addition, the situation of culture shock is not as bad as we may think. People sit on their couches and think about places that are thousands of miles away. We intimidate ourselves before even lifting a finger.

Most of it is in your head, and reality is much less intimidating.

American culture is everywhere:

It used to be the case that every nation was an island. It was very hard to move to a new place. And I'm not just talking about the laws. You had to learn a new language, get used to a new style of dress, convert your currency and so on. Everything was new; the poetry, the songs, the sayings, etc.

That all changed since the 1990s. American culture has become a global culture. No matter where you go in the world, you will find the same rap songs on the radio, watch the same reality shows copied from American programmings, and use the same online services from American tech giants.

This applies to your Israel trips as well, even more so than other destinations. The nation is brimming with Western attitudes, styles and cultures, so you will not even feel like you’re in a foreign land.

Cities are another factor to consider. Everything in the world was more or less standardized. You have the same traffic signs, the same bars, the same tall glass buildings,all types of cuisine and restaurants etc.

On one hand, it can be a little sad that local diversity was pushed out, but for a foreign student, it is extraordinary that he/she can feel at home in most places.

Nature and fun

An education-centered article should not be talking about going to the beach, but let’s be honest: you will go to the beach. Students are not robots and they care about more than just saving money on degrees.

They are starting their adult lives, and are very interested in entertainment and socialization. Thankfully, Israel’s nightlife in Tel Aviv is thriving, and the daytime beachside activities are also world-famous.

Conclusion

Israel feels like a Western country that was airlifted into the Middle East. Its track record for education is probably one of the best in human history, and the entertainment opportunities are numerous.

Students will be shocked how familiar and welcoming everything will feel.