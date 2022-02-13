The Hamas terrorist organization warned that Israel is "playing with fire" by permitting Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir to set up an office in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood of Jerusalem.

"These acts could cause an explosion, Palestine will catch fire," Hamas said Sunday. The terrorist organization conveyed a warning through Egypt, saying: "The occupation is playing with fire."

Hamas also called on Arabs to go out and confront Jews in the neighborhood.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization called for a "day of rage" in response to Ben-Gvir's office.

Ben-Gvir commented on the threats, saying: "Following Hamas' threats to harm the parliamentary bureau we set up today in Shimon Hatzadik, and the intention of extremists to breach security here, I ask all of you to come tonight. Party activists are called to arrive today from 4PM through the evening hours to strengthen the Jewish residents in the neighborhood "

Riots broke out in Shimon Hatzadik last night in response to Ben-Gvir's intention to set up the office. Dozens of rioters threw stones at the security forces and at Jewish civilians. Police forces repelled the rioters and six suspects were arrested and several civilians were evacuated for medical treatment.

A fire broke out on Friday night at the home of a Jewish family in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood at approximately 11 PM, after several firebombs were allegedly thrown at the building.

Significant damage was done to the house. The family members were not present at the time and miraculously no one was injured. Firefighters were called to the scene and found what are suspected to be the remains of several firebombs.

Members of the family affected have previously reported severe harassment by their neighbors, and their vehicles have been set on fire nine times in recent months.

Five people were injured in a car-ramming attack that took place last night (Saturday night) in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood. The driver of the car initially escaped the scene and was captured by police shortly after the attack.