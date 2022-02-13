Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) will hold a press conference tomorrow in which he will present new bans on treatments designed to change the sexual orientation of LGBT individuals known as conversion therapy.

The Health Minister, together with Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, will present new regulations regarding the prohibition of providing treatments for the conversion of gender identity and sexual orientation.

In a statement distributed by the Health Minister to the media, the word treatments was included under quotation marks, and these were defined as "dangerous treatments."

The Forum of Organizations for the Family responded: "The Forum or Organizations for the Family in Israel condemns Minister Horowitz's announcement regarding a general ruling prohibiting conversion therapies. Minister Horowitz has a double standard. Transgender tendencies must be accepted and the state must fund the cutting of their organs and changing their voice; The desire of the people to take care of themselves in order to try to start a family and have children (who will have a mother and a father) is what must be eradicated. A sad day for human freedom and what is left of Israeli democracy."