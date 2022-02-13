As much of the world relaxes COVID restrictions (all of Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, parts of the United States, and more), residents of areas still under harsh regulations are taking to the streets in protest.

The truckers’ protest in Ottawa, Canada, shows no sign of waning in intensity and has inspired people in other parts of the world, such as Paris, New Zealand, and Australia. In Canberra, Australia’s capital, around ten thousand protesters gathered, according to Reuters, with just three arrests. Police said the crowd was “well-behaved.”

In New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, however, police made many more arrests but failed to dislodge the protests, now in their fifth day, despite downpours and later, police using water sprinklers against them. Footage from the protests showed at least one person being removed on a stretcher.

New Zealand has mandated COVID shots for all those working in what are considered “high-risk situations” in the country’s healthcare system. In addition, regional authorities in most parts of the country have imposed more sweeping mandates, and the few hold-outs (around six percent of the population) are barred from entering restaurants, concerts, and many public venues.

After water failed to disperse the crowds, which swelled over the weekend, police turned to an innovative method – blasting the protest with music such as Barry Manilow’s greatest hits, on a loop, at maximum volume. Protesters responded with music of their own such as Twisted Sister’s “We’re not gonna take it.”

On Saturday evening, British musician Blunt decided to offer his help, sending New Zealand police a message via Twitter: “Give me a shout if this doesn’t work.” A few hours later, police took him up on his offer, and one of his songs was blasted from the Parliament building’s loudspeaker.

It didn’t seem to work, however. Protesters continued singing and dancing in the rain.