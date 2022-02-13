Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid met with Emine Dzhaparova, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister to Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid expressed concern over the escalating crisis in Ukraine, amidst the gathering of Russian forces on the border, and updated the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister on the decision to publish a travel warning.

He expressed hope that the escalation will come to a halt as a result of diplomatic talks led by the U.S.

Minister Lapid emphasized his concern for Israelis and Jews and provided an update on preparations and the reinforcement of the Embassy in Kyiv.