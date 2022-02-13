ההרס בשמעון הצדיק

The attempts to harass the Yoshviev family, who live in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, continue, and on Friday night a fire broke out in their house, after, according to suspicions, Arabs threw Molotov cocktails at it.

Heavy damage was caused to the house. A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the room where the family's baby usually slept, and the baby's crib was burned. Fortunately, a disaster was averted because the family members were not present at the time.

Firefighters were called to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames. Several Molotov cocktails that were allegedly thrown were found at the scene.

The family had previously reported severe harassment by their Arab neighbors, and their vehicles have been set on fire nine times in recent months.

Tal Yoshviev, whose house was set on fire, told of the miracle that happened to his family and asked the police to act to stop the terror.

"I turned to whoever I could, begged and asked them to stop the Arab terror directed against my family only hundreds of meters from the national headquarters. But the police and the government preferred to invest their energies in harassing the Hilltop Youth," Yoshviev said.

"This time miraculously there were no injuries. Next time it is impossible to know," Yoshviev added. "Any blood that is shed is on the hands of the government and the police who continue to abandon us."