Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), will visit Israel this week together with three directors of the organization for education, taxes, economics and agriculture.

Cormann will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the Ministers of Finance, Economy, Defense, Health and Innovation, as well as with the Governor of the Bank of Israel and the Chairman of the Innovation Authority.

On Sunday, Cormann will attend a special cabinet meeting, during which economic developments in Israel amid the COVID-19 crisis, the international tax reform led by the OECD, the organization's recommendations in the field of education and the fight against the cost of living will be discussed.

The purpose of the visit is to upgrade Israel's activities in the OECD and strengthen cooperation with it, among other things through the organization's assistance in order to promote economic and structural reforms in Israel.

Cormann, formerly the Minister of Finance of Australia, took up his current post at the OECD on June 1, 2021, for a five-year term.