A 12-year-old boy was killed after a vehicle he was driving collided with a truck in Ireland early Friday morning.

The boy had taken his parent's car for a joyride at about 2 AM and driven it for about 20 kilometers before the deadly collision. His parents were asleep at the time and had no knowledge of his actions.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was unhurt,

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are attempting to determine why the boy stole the car.