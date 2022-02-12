Rabbi Yaakov Jan, the rabbi of the city of Uman, has instructed all Israelis to leave Ukraine in light of the current tensions with Russia.

"Tourists must leave by Wednesday. Anyone who can go with his family should do so," Rabbi Jan wrote Saturday night.

The rabbi's instructions come as the US warns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent and may occur in the coming days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Friday that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time, including during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Blinken said Washington was continuing to "draw down" its embassy in Ukraine and repeated a State Department call to American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Blinken told a news conference in the Australian city of Melbourne, as quoted by Reuters.

"As we've said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," he added.

"We will continue that process and we've also been very clear that any American citizens who remain in Ukraine should leave now," Blinken said.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Israeli citizens in Ukraine to "immediately leave" in response to concerns that a Russian invasion was imminent.

Uman is the site of the burial place of the prolific hassidic leader Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, and serves a pilgrimage site for tens of thousands of hassidic Jews during the Rosh Hashannah festival.