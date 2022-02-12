As part of his trip to Europe, MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) stayed in the Saint-Bris community near Paris for the previous Shabbat.

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party was hosted by Yitzhak Barshetesh, the deputy mayor of Saint-Bris. At the beginning of Shabbat, Smotrich gave his hosts Yitzhak and his wife Batya a special bottle of wine from Tora Winery in Samaria.

During Sabbath, Smotrich taught classes in four different synagogues in the French suburb. The traditional third meal was held by Smotrich at the Chabad House in Saint-Bris.

Smotrich said at the end of Shabbat: "It is gratifying to be with the amazing community in Saint-Bris. The past Shabbat has been thought-provoking. There is a community here that is deeply connected with the State of Israel and we are required to think about them."

MK Smotrich's visit to Europe (and Britain in particular) continues to infuriate Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai of the Labor Party.

Minister Shai supports the condemnations of Smotrich voiced by Jewish organizations in the United Kingdom and even by the Bnei Akiva movement in Britain.

"All the Jewish communities there told him to leave," Minister Shai told Army Radio. "He represents the face of Israel that they do not want to see - a face of racism. They are our wall against hatred of Israel and anti-Semitism, we must stand by them - and not condemn as he did. "

The Committee of Community Representatives, the largest representative body of British Jewry, was not enthusiastic about Smotrich's visit and tweeted in Hebrew: "We reject Bezalel Smotrich's abominable views and hateful ideology, and call on all members of the Jewish community in Britain to show him the door. Get back on your plane. You will be remembered with eternal disgrace. You are not welcome here." Smotrich, in response, was quick to tweet: "British Jews, I love you, all of you."

Minister Shai attacked Smotrich's visit and called on him to return to Israel: "Smotrich has nothing to look for in Britain, the community there has already expressed its opinion. Racism has no place anywhere. Go back home."

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Yair Golan, was quick to tweet: "The moral and steadfast position of British Jewry is to be welcomed. I hope Israel will adopt their viewpoint soon."

MK Smotrich's visit to England was devoted to a series of meetings with rabbis, community leaders, and Jewish organizations regarding the reforms on conversion and kashrut promoted by the Israeli government.

"I was surprised at first, and then the background and internal politics were explained to me here," Smotrich responded to a tweet from British Jewish organizations. "This organization is far from representing the Jewish community in England, which is undergoing a transformation. It represents radical and progressive extremism."

He said, "I was received here with a big hug and warmth, and following this tweet I made a lot of connections and I could stay here another week just to fulfill the requests for meetings from congregations, synagogues, schools, rabbis, and community leaders. We will have to come here again to continue this important mission."

When asked if he thinks the insult was composed in Israel, he replied, "There are Israeli fingerprints on it, and the tweet does not seem to be worded with the usual British politeness, but that does not bother me. I am busy with the meetings themselves, making contacts, listening and trying to think together."

"I am in a series of meetings with the Jewish communities in European countries on issues concerning our connection with Diaspora Jewry, with an emphasis on the issue of conversion, which is very troubling to the Jewish communities," says Smotrich.

"If the Chief Rabbinate loses its status in the State of Israel, it will create chaos in these communities. This is even more important here than in Israel because the danger of assimilation is several times greater. The Chief Rabbinate is a significant anchor and it remains important."

During his visit to Britain, MK Smotrich also visited the community where Rabbi Kook served many years ago as a rabbi for a period of several years. "It was an exciting experience. Rabbi Kook is known to have headed the Machzikei HaDaat congregation in England and visiting his congregation's synagogue is a kind of rite of passage. The same Rabbi Kook who founded the Chief Rabbinate in Israel teaches us about the importance of the Rabbinate for us and for the Jews of the world."