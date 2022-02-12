A crossing guard in New York City's Upper West Side has been fired after making antisemitic remarks to a Jewish woman and her child, the New York Post reported.

Erica Gerson said that she and her nine-year-old daughter were subjected to "unprovoked" antisemitic abuse while crossing the street on January 13.

According to Gerson, the crossing guard first singled out a group of Jewish children who were nearby before turning her ire to a kosher pizza shop in the neighborhood and finally her and her daughter.

The guard allegedly called Gershon and her daughter "nasty" and stated that “now we know why there’s no peace in the Middle East.” She also allegedly told another Jewish mother to “push your Jewish kids into the street and get hit by a bus.”

The crossing guard has been subject to several complaints from neighborhood parents, including hate crime and harassment complaints.

The guard was removed from her position on February 4. The investigation into the case is ongoing.