Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai called on the State of Israel to facilitate the emergency evacuation of Ukrainian Jews in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Israel is the national home of the Jewish people. This is the essence of its existence. The likelihood of a military confrontation between Ukraine and Russia is rising day by day. The Jewish community there is anxious about its safety. It is time for Israel to stand by them and offer them refuge," Shai said.

The minister has been in constant contact in recent weeks with representatives of the Jewish community in Ukraine, which numbers over 200,000 people, and with the Israeli and Jewish organizations operating there.

"If the need for urgent evacuation increases, it will in practice be possible to evacuate them through neighboring countries or by other means. We have done this in the past with the Jews of Russia, Ethiopia and Argentina. At this time, we must send a clear message - there is a strong and prosperous Jewish state here, and it offers you refuge. You have a place to come to," Shai added.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid issued a call for all Israelis in Ukraine to return to Israel immediately and elevated the travel warning to the country.