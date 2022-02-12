In conjunction with the travel advisory to Ukraine issued by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and following the announcement of evacuation of Israeli diplomatic families from Ukraine, The Jewish Agency for Israel, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, will tomorrow (Feb. 13) evacuate educational Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) and their families serving in Ukraine.



Senior Jewish Agency shlichim based in Ukraine and organizational employees will remain on the ground and will continue serving the Jewish communities in the region.



Over the course of the weekend, Jewish Agency teams, in coordination with Israeli government offices, worked to enable shlichim and their families serving in Ukraine as part of the Ministry of Education’s Heftziba program to depart for Israel on short notice.



The Jewish Agency is active in Jewish communities throughout Ukraine, focusing on educational programming, supporting communal life, strengthening the connection to Israel and providing Aliyah assistance.



Acting Chairman of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel said, “We are prepared to address this dynamic situation. The Jewish Agency will continue serving the Jewish communities in Ukraine and provide solutions within our areas of activity as the situation demands.”