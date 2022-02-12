Foreign Minister Lapid is currently engaged in a zoom conversation with representatives of the Foreign Ministry in Ukraine. The Minister heard from the Ambassador and the representatives about the assessments for the state of emergency in the country and updated them on the assessments in Israel for the return of Israelis and Jews from Ukraine.

Tomorrow, the families of the representatives will land in Israel and a team will set out to reinforce the consulate staff and assist in handling, if necessary, the evacuation of Israelis and Jews from Ukraine.

The two main tasks decided on by the Foreign Minister are:

1. Reinforcement of the task force in Kiev in order to address the large Jewish community, and the thousands of Israelis in Ukraine. (Israel is the only country in the world to increase its embassy staff in Kiev at this time).

2. Creating a logistical framework for the families of the emissaries and representatives of the absorption organizations in Ukraine.