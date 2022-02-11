Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani described the steps that current Mayor Eric Adams is taking to combat staggeringly high crime rates as “idiotic” and a “clown show” during a Thursday interview.

“I mean, he is getting a honeymoon, while New Yorkers are being killed, and it's outrageous,” Giuliani said on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

“He ran on a law and order platform for a year, and he still hasn't put a plan in place. He put a bunch of plainclothes police officers out, and he identified them as police officers, which is like a clown show. The things he’s doing are so idiotic.”

Rising crime rates across New York City have coincided with a staggering number of antisemitic assaults against Jews, especially in heavily Orthodox areas of Brooklyn.

In the last several weeks alone, multiple incidents have occurred:

A man waving a machete in Borough Park was arrested for making threats against the Brooklyn Jewish community.

A 21-year old Hasidic man was randomly punched in the nose in Crown Heights.

A Jewish woman was verbally attacked on a New York City subway car by a man who hurled antisemitic abuse at her, and threatened to harm her if she didn’t exit the train.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force announced it was investigating two assaults on Jews that took place in Williamsburg.

Giuliani placed part of the blame on Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s soft on crime approach.

He said: “If I had a DA like that he wouldn’t be there very long. I’d go to the governor and I’d say, ‘Remove him. Because if you don’t remove him, I’m going to try and remove you.’ And they should remove people who don't enforce the law. Citizens all over New York state are being killed.”

