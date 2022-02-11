The Religious Affairs Ministry's legal department is struggling lately to provide some documents to the governmental committee charged with investigating a disaster which killed 45 people last year, Ynet and Yediot Aharonot discovered.

The documents requested by the committee pertain to the involvement of ministers and directors general who in the past few years helped organizing the Lag Ba'omer event in Meron.

Among other things, the materials pertain to the events last year, which ended with the deaths of 45 men and boys in Israel's largest-ever civilian disaster. In recent days, the Ministry's management told the committee's secretary that the relevant documents, which they certainly had previously, have disappeared without a trace and cannot be found.

A senior source in the Religious Affairs Ministry official confirmed the details to Yediot Aharonot and said that he cannot explain the matter.

"We are searching every nook and cranny for the documents and not finding them," he said.

"The Ministry cooperates fully with the investigative committee, including providing documents from previous years," the Religious Affairs Ministry said in a statement. "Every document which we find and which is known to us has been sent to the investigative committee as required."