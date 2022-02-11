This week's parsha (Torah portion) begins with the mitzvah (commandment) of having a ner tamid (constant light) in the Mishkan (Tabernacle) / Mikdash (Holy Temple).

This seems to be out of place, because Moshe (Moses) was commanded to create the menorah in last week's parsha - so why suddenly here is he commanded about this ner tamid?

But not only is it out of place in terms of the menorah, it seems out of place in general as well, since in these parashot (Torah portions) Moshe is commanded to build the Mishkan, and specifically this parsha seems to focus on preparing the kohanim (priests).

So why does the Torah suddenly talk about this ner tamid - one of the avodot (services) that were done in the Mishkan / Mikdash...?? What is this ner tamid about?