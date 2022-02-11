Turkey: Iranian attempt to assassinate Israeli businessman foiled

Turkey's intelligence organization has foiled an Iranian-led action to assassinate Yair Geller, an Israeli businessman who also holds Turkish citizenship, Sabah reported.

Geller was chosen, among other things, due to his international business activities in the field of security, Turkish media claimed.

According to the Turkish intelligence organization, the assassination attempt aimed to harm Turkish-Israeli relations, and retaliate for the November 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

They also said that the group which aimed to assassinate Geller was founded by the Iranian intelligence, and that it was foiled due to meetings between the Mossad and Turkish intelligence.

Last year, several Israeli businessmen were targeted in Cyprus. Israel at the time claimed Iran was behind those assassination attempts as well.