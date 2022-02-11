Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested negative for COVID-19 for the past two days and is expected to return to his normal schedule, his doctor announced on Thursday, reports The Associated Press.

Erdogan, 67, had been working from his residence since testing positive for the virus on February 5. His wife, Emine, also contracted the virus.

“I believe that our president will return to his routine schedule very soon — even tomorrow,” his doctor, Serkan Topaloglu, was quoted as having told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Topaloglu said the president was free of any COVID-19 symptoms, while his wife was still displaying mild symptoms in the form of an “upper respiratory infection.”

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

In November, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time in a year that he has contracted the virus.

Most recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus, several days after one of his children tested positive.