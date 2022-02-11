How desirable is it to strengthen bonds between Jews in the Diaspora and Israel?

This pilot podcast delves deep into topics usually reserved for those preferring to find reasons to divide Jews than unite them.

With just months to go before Israel celebrates 75 years of independence, can there be hope for a future where Jews from all hues of the political and religious spectrum can come together?

An exclusive introduction to the Revival Project that aims to strengthen relations between Jews worldwide. Managed by the Israel Diamond Jubilee Association, this project has attracted the attention of MK's, Diaspora leaders, among others.

