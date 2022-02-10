The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, continues his tour of Jewish communities in Europe, and on Thursday evening met with representatives of French Jewish organizations.

The meeting was held at JNF headquarters in central Paris, at the invitation of the organization's president in France, Dr. Robert Zbili.

The meeting included an open dialogue between the heads of the communities and MK Smotrich, who heard about the challenges of the Jews in Europe and was asked many questions about what is happening in Israel.

In his speech at the event, the Knesset member said, "Thank you very much for the warm welcome. The Jewish community in France is full of Zionism and a deep connection to tradition and the Land of Israel. I feel that am your emissary in the Land of Israel."

Dr. Robert Zbili responded, "MK Bezalel Smotrich is an honest and respectable public figure. You stood out in your opposition to a government with the Arab parties that support terrorism."

Prior to that, Smotrich visited the French parliament building together with Member of Parliament Meyer Habib.

Habib hosted Smotrich and toured the parliament building with him. The two sat down for a working meeting immediately afterwards and discussed strengthening ties between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.

"I thank you for the warm and cordial hospitality and send a greeting to the entire Jewish community in France - we are with you. The connection between the State of Israel and France is an excellent one. We will continue to invest in strengthening ties between Israel and Diaspora Jewry because this is an issue that is important to all of us,” said Smotrich.

He continued, "In this meeting I wanted to strengthen Habib who fights like a lion to defend the interests of the State of Israel and the Jewish people in the French parliament. Meyer is a proud and brave Jew who does not hide his sympathy and support for Israel and refuses to submit to leftist and progressive spirits and their forceful silence."

Meyer Habib said in response: "I am happy to host in the French Parliament my friend, former Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in all his endeavors has fought for the Land of Israel. You are a very welcome guest in France and in parliament."