Great detail is given to the garments of the High Priest Aharon in parashat Tetzaveh.

Each of the eight unique items of apparel that he wore bore special significance and possessed special powers of atonement.

Most fascinating of his garments was the Choshen Mishpat - the Breastplate, and tucked within it, the Urim and Tummim.

What were the Urim and Tummim and what special power did they possess?

Do we today have access to the Urim and Tummim?



Weekly Torah Study: Tetzaveh