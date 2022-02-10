Joe Biden’s average job approval rating fell below 40% for the first time since he took office in January 2021, putting him behind Donald Trump both in job approval ratings and overall favorability.

According to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, Biden’s net average job approval rating has fallen to negative 14.6, with just 39.8% of Americans approving of his job performance, compared to 54.4% who disapprove.

At this point in Trump’s presidency, the 45th president received modestly higher job approval marks, with a net average job approval of -12.0, with 41.8% of Americans approving of his job performance, compared to 53.8% who disapproved.

Until now, Trump trailed Biden in job approval ratings, when matching for the equivalent point in the Trump administration.

Trump now leads Biden in overall favorability ratings, averaging a net negative of 8.7 points, with 42.6% of Americans viewing the former president favorably, compared to 51.3% who him unfavorably.

Biden’s favorability rating has fallen to negative 12.3 points according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, with 40.7% of Americans viewing him favorably, compared to 53.0% who view him unfavorably.

A poll by Politico found 42% of registered voters view Biden favorably, compared to 55% who have an unfavorable view of the president. Former President Trump received the same marks in the poll.

The poll gave Biden a net negative job approval rating of 14 points, with 41% of respondents approving of his job performance compared to 55% who disapproved.

A second poll, conducted by Rasmussen, showed the president with a net job approval rating of negative 18 points, 40% to 58%.