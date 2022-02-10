Right-wing lawmakers launched a boycott Thursday evening of Israel’s army radio, following the dismissal of a popular pro-Netanyahu commentator.

Leaders of the Likud, Religious Zionist Party, Shas, and United Torah Judaism issued a joint announcement Thursday, following consultations among right-wing lawmakers, that the four parties will boycott Galei Tzahal, the mouthpiece of the Israel’s military and one of the top radio stations in the country.

The move comes following Galei Tzahal’s announcement Thursday afternoon that Yaakov Bardugo, a right-wing commentator and noted supporter of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, had been dismissed from his evening broadcast slot.

Netanyahu excoriated Galei Tzahal over the decision, tweeting that the move was part of a larger effort by the Left to silence right-wing voices.

“The dismissal of Yaakov Bardugo is scandalous, and is further evidence of the Left’s trampling of democracy and freedom of speech. Galei Tzahal is trying to shut the mouth of every right-wing commentator. The Right cannot be silenced and Bardugo cannot be silenced.”

Later, the party chiefs of the right-wing bloc released a joint statement, declaring a boycott of Galei Tzahal.

“After the scandalous dismissal of Yaakov Bardugo from Galei Tzahal, the leaders of the national camp have decided to suspend giving interviews to Galei Tzahal until further notice, and they call upon everyone who supports freedom of expression to do the same. We call for the immediate closure of Galei Tzahal.”