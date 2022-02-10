Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Aramco officials, Bloomberg reported.

The site quoted "people familiar with the matter" as saying that the regional tour mixed business and personal travel.

During the trip, Kushner visited Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, meeting with CEO Amin Nasser and other top officials in the oil group.

According to two of the people, the meetings focused on potential renewable energy investments, Bloomberg said.

Kushner and Aramco both declined comment, and the Kushner Companies did not respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg added. The site noted that the Saudi government's Center for International Communication also did not respond to a request for comment.