Canada is a big, rich country populated by people just like us, except for the fact that they are much nicer. Cleaner, too, and always polite.

Most of the time it’s winter over there, much snow, and the people live in igloos.

I am explaining this from an American point of view. We don’t know much about Canada. That’s because they are so well-behaved, compared to us, for sure.

Indeed, while on Israel everybody is an expert, even a critic, on Canada, nobody knows nothin’.

Canadians seldom make the news. This week they did, which we’ll get to in a minute.

Canadians, Mark Steyn perhaps, are welcome to correct me, if I get anything wrong, aye?

Hockey is the only game they know. Color-TV and indoor plumbing are advances they still look forward to with excitement.

There is plenty of space over there, which is good to know. All 320 million of us may have to move to Canada in case things get even crazier here in America.

That could be next week, at this rate.

Canadians will need to get ready to learn Snoop-dog, Dr. Dre, and other sources of rap vulgarity without being horrified. Snoop is our Beethoven; Dre is our Gershwin.

Too bad. We’re coming, and bringing with us Critical Race theory.

We do differ. Far as I know, Canada has not erased the history of its founding, and its statues are still upright. Hopefully, Maurice “Rocket” Richard is still safe in Montreal plaster.

In America, for some reason, statues make some people violent.

The prime minister of Canada is a man named Justin Trudeau. He is a member of the Liberal Party.

Those are much like our Democrats, but much nicer, naturally.

Well, maybe not.

Did you hear what happened?

First, let’s get this straight; the cops in Canada are much like the cops in the United States…they risk their lives to protect our lives, and police brutality is extremely rare.

In everything, of course, there is the exception, and so we read that in Ottawa, a 78-year-old man was cuffed, roughed up and arrested for honking his horn.

The video of the event is disturbing.

He’s been identified as Gerry Charlebois, a four-foot-eight, great-grandfather, former janitor, who, in his pajamas, somehow showed up in support of Canada’s truckers who were staging a protest, by convoy, against Trudeau’s restrictive Covid mandate. So, he honked his horn. Too loud for Trudeau, apparently.

Dropping the nice-boy veneer, Trudeau used our slang to address his truckers as a cult of extremists.

By insinuation, he calls them racists.

Where did he get that, if not from watching too much of our television?

Calling people racists…that’s our business, exclusively. Or used to be. We do get around, don’t we.

So, it is true, after all, that our culture dominates the world…for better or worse. For better, I’d say, when Hollywood produced movies that portrayed Americans as heroes.

Rather than white supremacists.

That was ages ago.

Even worse, when the spyware that was used to entrap Netanyahu sounds awfully similar to the dirty tricks that were used here to get Trump.

If you say there’s no connection, I say our customs do travel on wings.

I further say that our Judeo/Christian values that produced our Greatest Generation have been corrupted down to this, a generation of trash-talking, cancel-culture ingrates.

How far have we plunged? From Johnny Carson to Stephen Colbert.

Nothing to celebrate, or emulate, if you ask me.

But If Trudeau and his goons keep this up, then where do we go?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller "Indecent Proposal,"





