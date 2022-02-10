On February 9, 2022 Arutz 7 reported "Israel has withdrawn its opposition to a US return to UNESCO.

"To return to UNESCO, the United States must approve in Congress an allocation of more than half a billion dollars to pay American debts to the organization and thus return to full membership.

"The Biden administration has been pressuring Israel for a long time to renew its membership in the organization and not to oppose the American return to it."

Before withdrawing its opposition to a US return to UNESCO Israel should at least have insisted that UNESCO cancel its outrageous declaration that Rachel’s Tomb is the Bilal ibn Rabah mosque.

Six years ago, in a 24-6 vote, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization gave preliminary approval to a resolution that denies Jewish ties to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the vote stating: “The theater of the absurd continues at the UN. Today UNESCO adopted its second decision this year denying the Jewish people’s connection to the Temple Mount, our holiest site for more than 3,000 years. What’s next? A UNESCO decision denying the connection between peanut butter and jelly? Batman and Robin? Rock ‘n’ roll?”

On November 8, 2010 Nadav Shragai wrote in JCPA “UNESCO has declared that Rachel’s Tomb near Jerusalem is the Bilal ibn Rabah mosque – endorsing a Palestinian claim that first surfaced only in 1996 and which ignores centuries of Muslim tradition.

:"...The Temple Mount and the Cave of the Patriarchs are Jewish holy sites but also serve as the location of mosques, Rachel’s Tomb never served as a mosque for the Muslims.

"The Muslim connection to the site derives from its relation to Rachel and has no connection to Bilal ibn Rabah, Mohammed’s first muezzin. Rachel’s Tomb, located some 460 meters south of Jerusalem’s municipal boundary, has been identified for over 1,700 years as the grave of the Jewish matriarch Rachel. Many generations of Jews have visited the place for prayer.

"The depiction of Rachel’s Tomb has appeared in thousands of Jewish religious books, paintings, photographs, stamps, and works of art.”

And Israel?

On January 5, 2022 Arutz 7 clearly revealed the mentality of Bennett's government when discussing whether to connect water and electricity to young communities in Judea and Samaria "Gantz explained that at the moment he does not want to "open a front" with the Americans and is trying to mobilize them in favor of stopping Iran's nuclear weapons armament."

Does anyone really believe the Nuclear negotiations are for real? The nuclear negotiations are a farce meant only to give Iran time to build a nuclear weapon. Only countries making bombs are reaching 60% level of uranium enrichment yet Biden lifted sanctions and his own negotiating team members are resigning because US is being too soft. Obama said : “Iran Will Be And Should Be A Regional Power”, Biden is giving Iran time through fake negotiations to help Obama's dream come true.

On February 4, 2022 the Daily Mailreported "Biden removes some Iran sanctions imposed by Trump - including unfreezing $29B in bank accounts overseas - in bid to return to Obama-era deal that three negotiators have resigned over...

On December 26, 2021 Radio Free Europe reported "The talks have made scant progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus following the election of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



"Diplomats from the parties still in the deal -- China, Britain, France, Germany, and Russia -- are taking part in direct talks with Iran. The United States has participated indirectly..."

On May 26 , 2021 the Businessinsider reported "Iran is enriching uranium up to purity levels that "only countries making bombs are reaching," the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog warned in an interview with the Financial Times.

"A country enriching at 60% is a very serious thing — only countries making bombs are reaching this level," Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told the Times.

Only countries making bombs are reaching 60% level yet Biden lifted some key sanctions and his own negotiating team members are resigning because US is being too soft. Biden seems to be following Obama's steps in paving the way for an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Back on July 14, 2015 Daniel Greenfield wrote in Frontpage Magazine that Obama signed the nuclear deal with Iran to cripple American power in the Middle East "...Obama did not go into this to stop Iran from going nuclear. He did it to turn Iran into the axis of the Middle East...supporting Iran is his way of blocking the power of his successors in the White House to pursue a more pro-American foreign policy."

"The centrifuges will go on spinning and Iran will receive aid in developing its “peaceful” nuclear program. Obama’s $140 billion sanctions relief will flow into Iran’s weapons programs as Ayatollah Khamenei has ordered that “at least 5% of the public budget” go to the military with a special emphasis on “missile technology” for the terrorist state.

"One of the first items on Iran’s shopping list will be Russia’s S300 missile system to keep Israel or a future American administration from taking out Iran’s nuclear program. But Iran is also pursuing ICBMs that can strike at Europe and America. Obama’s decision to phase out the ballistic missile sanctions on Iran will make it easier for Iran to build weapons that can destroy major American cities.

"And Iran’s new cash will empower it to fund terrorism in Israel, America and around the world.

."Their ideology is that of the screaming anti-war protester denouncing American forces and foreign policy anywhere and everywhere, whose worldview has changed little since crying, “Ho! Ho! Ho Chi Minh. NLF is going to win” in the streets. The only difference is that he now wears an expensive suit..."

In an interview on Jul 14, 2015 Obama said : “Iran Will Be And Should Be A Regional Power”

Obama said Iran should be a regional power despite Iran's calls to destroy Israel. On August 11,2016 Newsmaxreported about Khamenei’s genocidal intentions: “Supreme ruler Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran has published a book on how to destroy Israel, arguing that his position is based on “well-established Islamic principles.”

"The 416-page book is titled Palestine. An item on the books’ back cover describes Khamenei as “The flagbearer of Jihad to liberate Jerusalem.” The book explains that land that falls under Muslim rule, even briefly, can never again be ceded to non-Muslims, the Post reported. “What matters in Islam is ownership of a land’s government, even if the majority of inhabitants are non-Muslims.”

"Khamenei also argues that Israel is a special case because the nation is a loyal “ally of the American Great Satan,” meaning the United States; because it has warred against Muslims on many occasions; and because Israel occupies Jerusalem, which Khamenei describes as “Islam’s third Holy City.”

Before he left office Netanyahu warned of the dangers of a nuclear Iran. On April 12, 2020 Arutz 7 reported "Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Monday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem...

"Netanyahu warned that Iran is continuing its efforts to achieve nuclear weapons - and to annihilate Israel...“In the Middle East, there is no threat that is more serious, more dangerous, more pressing than that posed by the fanatical regime in Iran. Iran continues to support terrorists around the world on five continents, threatening civilians everywhere. Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them. And Iran consistently and outrageously calls for Israel’s annihilation and works towards that goal.”

Iranian leaders call Israel a "one bomb state" because it is so small it can be destroyed with only one bomb. Iran wants Israel's destruction and they will use nuclear weapons to attack Israel if they are able to build them.

Israel should not wait for the Americans to act on Iran. The nuclear negotiations are a farce meant only to give Iran time to build a nuclear weapon. It would be suicidal for Israel not to impose a deadline. Every day Bennett waits Iran gets closer to a nuclear weapon.

Bennett and Lapid are under the impression that if they give Biden everything he wants he will prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He will not. At the end of the day Biden will allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons no matter how many concessions Israel makes to Biden.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"