Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told the Financial Times on Wednesday that the US is heading out of the “full blown” pandemic phase of COVID-19.

Fauci added he hoped there would be an end to all pandemic-related restrictions in the coming months, including mandatory wearing of masks.

“As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated. There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus,” he told the Financial Times.

Asked when restrictions might end, he said he hoped it would be “soon”, and agreed with the suggestion it was likely to happen this year. At the same time, he warned that local health departments could reintroduce measures temporarily if outbreaks were detected in the community.

Fauci added that he did not think every American would need regular vaccine boosters to keep the virus at bay.

“It will depend on who you are,” he said. “But if you are a normal, healthy 30-year-old person with no underlying conditions, you might need a booster only every four or five years.”