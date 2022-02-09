Five people were injured on Wednesday evening when a firecracker exploded in a banquet hall in Bnei Brak.

The injured include a 22-year-old man in moderate condition, a 20-year-old man in moderate condition and three others in light condition.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah evacuated the victims to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer and Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.