Israel has withdrawn its opposition to a US return to UNESCO, journalist Barak Ravid reported on Walla.

To return to UNESCO, the United States must approve in Congress an allocation of more than half a billion dollars to pay American debts to the organization and thus return to full membership.

The Biden administration has been pressuring Israel for a long time to renew its membership in the organization and not to oppose the American return to it.

The issue has been raised in many conversations held by senior US officials with their Israeli colleagues.

"It is very important to the Biden administration and it is not the same UNESCO. We received assurances that Israel will not be treated as it used to be treated," a senior Israeli official said, Ravid reported on Axios.