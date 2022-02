ח"כ כלפון קרע את דו"ח אמנסטי מעל דוכן הכנסת ערוץ כנסת

Yamina MK Yomtob Kalfon on Wednesday ripped apart a copy of the recent Amnesty International report on Israel as he stood at the Knesset lectern.

Kalfon read a quote from former President Chaim Herzog, saying "For us, it is nothing more than a piece of paper, and we must treat it as such."

"An antisemitic report that will be thrown in the dustbin of history."