New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that statewide mask mandates would be allowed to expire tomorrow for some indoor public settings, AP reported.

“Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to lift this, in effect tomorrow,” Hochul explained.

The lifting of the mandate applies to indoor settings such as grocery stores, shops and offices.

The mandate remains, however, for other settings such as health care facilities and in schools.

“We have a little more work to do with the younger kids,” Hochul said, ABC reported. “I think we can do better.

Hochul said indoor mask mandates would now be left to cities, towns and businesses in the state, according to ABC.