A federal political party in Canada has put forward a bill to ban hate symbols.

Peter Julian, a member of parliament and the house leader for the NDP, recently tabled Bill C-229, which would prevent anyone from selling and displaying symbols that promote hatred.

“Hate crimes are on the rise across Canada. Continuing to allow symbols of racism and hate to be sold in stores and publicly displayed is threatening for all people who’ve been, and continue to be, targets of violence and oppression,” Julian said.

The bill would ban swastikas and other Nazi symbols, Klu Klux Klan symbols, the Confederate flag and other “symbols of slavery, racism and of white supremacy.”

The NDP said the legislation would provide a “tool designed to address the growing violence and hatred in Canadian communities.”

Canadian Jewish advocacy organization Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) applauded Julian for putting forward the bill.

FSWC called on “all members of Parliament to support this important bill, as we continue to witness the display of Nazi and other hate symbols throughout the country, most notably this past week in Ottawa. There is no room for these vile symbols anywhere in Canada.”

Julian noted that all Canadians have the “right to feel welcomed, secure and respected in their community.”

“Allowing these symbols of hatred to be freely sold in stores and publicly displayed is re-traumatizing for people who have been, and continue to be, targets of violence and oppression,” Julian said. “Symbols that have been used to incite violence against people have no place in our society. I hope all members of parliament will support this bill and that the government will work with us to ensure symbols of hate aren’t normalized or tolerated in any way and to make our communities better for everyone.”

Julian deplored fact that “symbols of hate are freely displayed and sold across our country.”

“Canadians are tired of symbolic gestures. The time for rhetoric is over: the government needs to act. Banning symbols of hatred like swastikas or Klu Klux Klan insignia is more important now than ever for all Canadians to feel safe,” said Julian. “It is up to all of us to stop the spread of hate in our communities. And this bill is a step in the right direction.”