In this exclusive Israel National News interview, former Knesset Member Yaakov "Ketzaleh" Katz shares the inspiration for the first Jerusalem Conference, as well as the annual conference's goals and objectives.



Originally created as a direct response to the Herzliya Conference, wherein Ariel Sharon first announced his plan to expel the Jews from Gaza, the Jerusalem Conference aims to bring Jews of all types together and to instill in everyone present a sense of Ahavat Yisrael (Love of Israel - the Land of Israel, the Torah, and the Jewish People).



An organizer and keynote speaker, Ketzaleh addressed the conference on his concerns about the current government, as well as his optimism with regards to the massive population growth among Jews in Judea and Samaria.